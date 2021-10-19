Shilpa Shetty serves up airport look inspiration in chic co ords and customised 'SSK' mask; PHOTOS

Btown stars love to flaunt their best attire while travelling in and out of the city and often turn the airport into their fashion runway. Following the same route, on Tuesday morning, Shilpa Shetty opted for the chicest look in her wardrobe as she showed up at the Mumbai airport to head out of the city. Already a fashion icon for many, Shilpa managed to nail her airport style and completed it with a customised touch as well that was unmissable in her entire look.

As Shilpa got out of her car at the airport, she was snapped by the paparazzi. In the photos, we can see Shilpa walking towards the airport gate as she waves to the paps. The Hungama 2 actress is seen clad in a white and beige striped co-ord set. With it, she left her hair open and opted for a golden handbag that matched the colour of her loafers. To complete her chic look, Shilpa added a cool pair of sunglasses and a customised mask with her name initials over it.

Take a look:

On Monday, Shilpa managed to leave fans in awe of her style as she stepped out in the city for a store launch event. The gorgeous star showed up in a red ruched dress with matching heels and left everyone charmed.

On the work front, Shilpa recently was seen as the judge on a dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. Now, she will be seen as a part of a judges panel of the new season of another reality show, India's Got Talent.

