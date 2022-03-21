Shilpa Shetty wears a super comfy outfit to the airport, gets clicked; PICS

Every now and then, the paparazzi spot celebrities from the entertainment industry as and when they step out in the city. From restaurants and airports to gyms and studios, the camerapersons follow these celebrities everywhere, no matter where they go. Speaking of which, today, the paparazzi spotted the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty at Mumbai airport. Shilpa enjoys a massive fan following and it is a treat for her fans whenever her photos come out in the public domain.

In the photos, Shipa can be seen wearing a super comfortable, travel-appropriate outfit. She donned a white t-shirt and grey track pants. She kept her makeup neutral and left her tresses loose. She also followed the COVID-19 guidelines and was seen wearing a black mouth mask. Her overall airport look is noteworthy for laidback fashionistas. In addition to this, the Dhadkan actress also blessed her fans with selfies at the airport.

See Shilpa Shetty's photos here:

Yesterday, Shilpa shared a photo on Instagram in which she revealed her Sunday sunbathing shenanigans. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Sunday Sunbathing scenes. Got some much-needed Vit D before I donned #Sukhee on for the day.(Don’t miss the roof!)#Sunday #morningritual #peace #sunbathing #sundayvibes #Shootdiaries." In the photo, Shilpa could be seen sitting on a chair with a white handkerchief on her head. With her closed eyes, the Sukhee actress seemed to be soaking in the bright and sunny hues ahead of the shoot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in the film Sukhee and the shooting is underway. The film is being directed by Sonal Joshi and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikha Sharma. Previously, she was seen in Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan.

