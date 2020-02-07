Shraddha Kapoor ditches rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha to click selfies with fans post a photoshoot; See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha were caught in the frame post a photoshoot. The Street Dancer 3D actress clicked selfies with fans while Rohan was spotted with her. Check it out.

For the longest time, a wedding rumour that has been doing rounds in B-town is regarding Street Dancer 3D star and her rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha. The alleged relationship between the Street Dancer 3D actress and the celebrity photographer has often made headlines and whenever Shraddha and Rohan are caught in the frame together, their photos end up going viral. Time and again, Shraddha has addressed the rumours about her relationship and wedding with Rohan and has denied all of it.

However, the buzz around the two refuses to die down. On Friday, after a photoshoot with Rohan, Shraddha stepped out of a studio and found a crowd of fans waiting for her. The Street Dancer 3D star posed for the paparazzi and soon was seen clicking selfies with her fans. Clad in a red round neck tee with jeans, Shraddha looked gorgeous. While Shraddha was happily posing with her fans, Rohan too was caught in the frame by the photographers.

In the photos, Rohan is seen trying to walk out of the studio. Clad in a white tee and black lower, Rohan smiled on seeing the paparazzi. The two have been rumoured to be together for the longest time and often reports have come in about their wedding. However, Shraddha has rubbished the same, time and again.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Times Of India, Shraddha called rumours about her wedding with Rohan Shrestha ‘buzz’ and mentioned that she doesn’t have time for things other than her films. On the work front, Shraddha has been roped in for Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with . The cast of the same was announced a while back and Shraddha was excited about the same. A day back, Shraddha’s next Baaghi 3’s trailer dropped and it features Tiger Shroff along with her. Baaghi 3 will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

