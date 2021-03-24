Shraddha Kapoor looks pretty in casuals as she gets clicked at the jetty; Displays her kind side towards paps

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor expressed her care towards the paparazzi as she was returning home from Versova Jetty. The Stree star was seen keeping it casual for the day as she headed home.

Actress is known to be one of the most congenial stars in Bollywood. Whenever she gets snapped in the city or airport, she manages to make people smile with her calm and sweet demeanour. From greeting paparazzi warmly to smiling for their photos, Shraddha always manages to leave fans gushing. And, now, once again, the Stree actress has left netizens talking about her sweet demeanour as she stepped out at the Versova Jetty and asked about the well being of the photographers.

In the photos, we can see Shraddha walking towards her vehicle after getting off the Jetty. The Stree star is seen clad in a striped red and blue tee. She teamed that up with blue denim jeans and a pair of flats. She is also seen sporting a black cap with it and her hair was left open. Keeping up with the COVID 19 norms, Shraddha is also seen sporting her black mask as she walks towards her car from the Jetty. While walking, Shraddha also made her signature heart pose for paps and even asked them to be careful while walking and taking her pictures.

In a video doing rounds on social media from Versova Jetty, Shraddha is seen telling paps, "arre guys sambhalo please. (Guys, please take care.)" as she saw them walking backwards while clicking her photos.

Meanwhile, Shraddha recently returned to Mumbai after a holiday in the Maldives with her family. While she was there, she kept sharing stunning glimpses from the tropical paradise. On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled film with . The film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. It is all set to release on Holi 2022.

