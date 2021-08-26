Shraddha Kapoor looks radiant in all black athleisure as she steps out post workout; PHOTOS

Actress never fails to make heads turn with her stylish looks. Be it her red carpet attire or her casual looks when she steps out in the city, all manage to make heads turn. On Thursday, Shraddha stepped out in the city after her workout session and her athleisure look also managed to leave everyone in awe. The star looked pumped to take on the rest of the week post her workout session and her glow was completely unmissable in the photos.

As Shraddha stepped out of her gym, she was greeted by paps. The Stree star was surrounded by many photographers and amid the rush, she greeted everyone warmly. She is seen clad in a black tee with matching tights. Shraddha teamed it up with a pair of flats and is also seen carrying a matching bag. The star is seen sporting a pink mask amid the ongoing pandemic and her hair is neatly tied up in a high bun. She smiled and waved to the paps before leaving for home.

Take a look:

The actress had returned to Mumbai this month after shooting for another schedule of her upcoming film with . The yet-untitled romantic comedy is helmed by Luv Ranjan and also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. Besides this, Shraddha has a film based on Naagin with producer Nikhil Dwivedi. A while back, Shraddha had also announced another film titled ChaalBaaz in London with a video. Fans of the actress are excited about her future lineup of films.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor gets papped with fans as she steps out in a chic outfit