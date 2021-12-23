Shraddha Kapoor makes a chic statement in a printed top with leather pants at the airport; PHOTOS

Often at airports, Bollywood stars love to flaunt their best styles and well, they end up making heads turn. Speaking of this, on Thursday evening, the paparazzi spotted Shraddha Kapoor making her way back to the city in a completely stylish avatar. Shraddha enjoys a huge fan base on social media and often, she shares her looks with her fans. Be it ethnic wear or western attire, Shraddha nails each look like a pro and today, at the airport, she opted for a chic avatar.

As Shraddha walked out of the airport gate, the paparazzi caught up with her and clicked her in the frame. The Stree actress obliged them with photos but continued to follow COVID 19 rules. In the photos, Shraddha is seen clad in an off white printed full-sleeved top with brown leather pants. She teamed this chic look up with a pair of pumps and a black handbag. Shraddha's hair was neatly tied up in a ponytail and she was seen flaunting a pair of cool sunglasses with a mask.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha has been away from the limelight for a while. She was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. However, she has quite an array of films in her kitty. Shraddha will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's romantic film starring Ranbir Kapoor. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. It will be releasing in 2023. Besides this, Shraddha also has ChaalBaaz in London. It was announced this year. Shraddha also is a part of Nikhil Dwivedi's Naagin trilogy.

