Shraddha Kapoor perfectly teams up striped pants with denim jacket & stuns in a stylish airport look; PHOTOS

Shraddha Kapoor was snapped at the airport on Saturday morning. The Baaghi 3 star styled up her casual airport look with a cool pair of sunnies and made a chic statement.

Known for her chic style and stellar on screen performances, is quite a popular name in the industry. The gorgeous star enjoys a massive fan following and whenever she steps out in the city, she keeps it stylish. From her red carpet looks to her casual outing attire, all manage to make heads turn. And on Saturday morning, Shraddha showed us all how to turn the airport into a fashion runway as she made an appearance in a chic look.

Shraddha was snapped by the paparazzi as she made her way to the airport. The gorgeous star got out of her car and was greeted warmly by the photographers. The Stree star was seen clad in a white crop top with beige-yellow striped pants. On top of her white crop top, Shraddha threw over a blue denim jacket. She is also seen carrying a white bag matching with her sneakers and her mask. To complete her look, Shraddha added a cool pair of sunglasses.

The actress asked about the well-being of the photographers at the airport and posed for them in a mask. Post it, she headed inside the airport.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the star was also snapped yesterday in the city when she headed out to lunch. Her stylish look from yesterday also made heads turn. On the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's film with . The film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia and is slated to release on Holi 2022.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

