Sidharth Malhotra amps up casual OOTD with vibrant shoes, Alaya F stuns in yellow & poses with kids; PHOTOS

Mondays usually are a busy day for everyone including our Btown celebs. Paparazzi usually snap them in the city when they head out and today, Sidharth Malhotra and Alaya F were caught in the frame as they went out and about their work. While Sidharth was seen making his way after an outing in the city, Alaya was seen stepping out in the city in a vibrant avatar. The paps caught both in the frame and their style certainly made heads turn.

Sidharth was seen arriving at his residence after an outing in the city. The Mission Majnu actor was spotted in a casual avatar. In the photos, Sidharth is seen clad in a denim shirt with jeans. What caught the attention in Sidharth's casuals were was his cool and bright sneakers. The orange sneakers added a hint of colour to Sidharth's casual OOTD. The Mission Majnu actor did not notice the paps from the distance and headed inside his building to his home.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Alaya F was seen stepping out of her car in the city for a meet. The Freddy star was seen clad in a bright yellow co-ord set with a white tank top for the day. She teamed her look up with a cool pair of sneakers, a handbag and a black mask. Alaya posed for the paps as she got out of her car and maintained distance from them. She even posed with street kids who were standing near her while paps were clicking her photos.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. It is slated to release in 2022. Besides this, Sidharth also has Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. On the other hand, Alaya will be seen in Freddy with Kartik Aaryan. She also has U-Turn that is backed by Ekta Kapoor and is a Hindi remake of a South film.

