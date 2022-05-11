Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar attend 'Modi@20' book launch event in New Delhi; PHOTOS

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and ace filmmaker Karan Johar attended the event for the launch of the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ in Delhi on May 11. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu launched the book at a grand event, which was organized at Vigyan Bhawan in the National Capital. To note, the book is written on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by VP Naidu to celebrate the 20 years of PM Modi in public life.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also graced the event. Apart from them, boAt CEO Aman Gupta also marked his presence along with other dignitaries. In the photos, Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra can be seen interacting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. They also exchanged a few conversations during their brief meeting. For the event, Karan dressed in a black suit and tie while Sidharth wore a white blazer over a pink shirt.

Take a look:

In other news, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with the web show Indian Police Force. It marks Shetty’s debut on the OTT platform. Apart from Malhotra, the web series stars Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, and Isha Talwar. The directors are Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The story is written by Rohit Shetty, Anusha Nandakumar, and Sandeep Saket. Also, the web series Indian Police Force is bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment.

Speaking about Karan Johar, he is currently working on his next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. With this movie, Johar is wearing the director's hat after six-long-years.

