Sidharth Malhotra keeps it cool and comfy in athleisure as he steps out of a dubbing studio; See PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra was snapped today by the paparazzi when he headed out into the city. The Shershaah star was caught exiting the dubbing studio post his work session.

Actor has been keeping busy post his return from Goa. The handsome star has been spotted several times in the city in the past few days for dubbing. Well, seeing the actor being occupied with the dubbing of his projects has surely left fans excited about seeing him on screen on soon. And speaking of it, today, once again Sidharth was snapped outside a dubbing studio when he was leaving for home. The actor always manages to make heads turn with his cool and comfy avatar and today too, he kept it casual.

The Shershaah star was caught in the frame by the paparazzi after his dubbing session was over and he was leaving for home. In the photos, Sidharth is seen stepping out of the dubbing studio with his mask on. Not just this, he is seen sporting a comfy and cool look in athleisure. He opted for a peach-orange tee with a light grey zipper and matching track pants. He teamed it up with a cool pair of sneakers, shades and a blue coloured cap.

As he stepped out, he obliged the paparazzi with photos before getting into his car and leaving for his house. In one of the photos, Sidharth is seen showing a peace sign to the paparazzi while in another, he is seen showing a thumbs up.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth had recently gone to Goa for a shoot. While details of the project are yet unknown, actress Diana Penty was snapped with him along with his team as certain photos from the Goa shoot had gone viral. Besides this, Sidharth will be seen in Shershaah with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. In the film, Kiara will be seen playing his love interest. The film is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Kargil War. The film is helmed by Vishnu Vardhan and produced by Dharma Productions.

