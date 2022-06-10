Sidharth Malhotra looks fine in casuals as he gets clicked; Kiara Advani wears fringe white shorts; PICS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been one of the most talked about rumoured couples in Bollywood. They are said to be dating each other for a while and their stunning chemistry in Shershaah had won millions of hearts. Although neither Sidharth nor Kiara had made their relationship official, their frequent outings and vacations often drop hints about their love affair. Interestingly, Sidharth and Kiara made the headlines today as they were clicked in the city separately and the duo did grab attention with their respective fashion statements.

In the pics, Kiara was dishing out major summer fashion goals as she had opted for a tie-dye t-shirt which she had paired with white shorts and flats. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress kept her tresses open and had her make-up game on point. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dapper in his blue shirt and the actor had folded the sleeves to the elbows. The Student of The Year actor completed his look with grey coloured trousers and a pair of white sneakers. He was clicked while stepping out of his car.

Take a look at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kiara, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, is looking forward to the release of JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie is slated to release on June 24. Besides, she is also working on RC-15 with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth is currently working on Rohit Shetty’s upcoming project Indian Police Force. The movie will feature Sidharth playing the role of a cop for the first time and will also feature Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.