Sidharth Malhotra owns the airport like a runway, rocks casual look with sunglasses; PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra entered the entertainment industry with the 2012 film Student of the Year. And ever since then the actor has been the heartthrob of the nation. He is one of the most popular actors among the current lot in B-town. The 37-year-old has worked in several movies including Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor and Sons, Shershaah among others and impressed the audience. Hence, it would be no wrong in saying that his handsome looks and perfect style game make him the Man Crush for millions of people.

Siddharth is also the paparazzi’s favourite as his fans wait for his pictures to come out in the public domain. He aces every look from airport to the gym to casual, whenever he gets papped. Recently, the Student of the Year actor was clicked at the airport and looked simply “Wow” in his look. He owned the airport like a runway and walked in style. He wore a white tee and paired it up with black trousers. He threw a black jacket on it and completed his look with stylish black sunglasses. However, the actor did not stop by to pose for the paparazzi and went on walking.

Take a look at Sidharth’s photos:

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He was last seen in the movie Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani and garnered lots of appreciation from the fans.

