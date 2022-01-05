Sidharth Malhotra owns the green sweatshirt and pants look like a boss, spotted in city suburbs; PICS

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most popular actors among the current lot in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Sidharth has impressed the audience with his performances in several films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor and Sons, and Shershaah. Moreover, his handsome looks combined with his style game make him the perfect Man Crush for millions of people in the country.

This evening, Sidharth Malhotra was papped by the shutterbugs at the Bandra locality of Mumbai. The ‘Kukkad Kamaal Da’ was seen getting down from his car and making his way inside a building. Sidharth’s midweek OOTD was all about keeping it casual, easy-going, and yet stylish. The actor was seen in a green sweatshirt, which he combined with a pair of denim pants and uber-chic sneakers. Sidharth also carried a bag, and wrapped up his look with a pair of sunglasses and a watch. As he walked out of his car, the paparazzi photographed him from a distance.

Take a look:

Recently, Sidharth was spotted at the airport with rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani, as the two jetted off for a quick getaway on the year end. After returning to Mumbai, they went on another New Year getaway a day later. Rumours about Sidharth and Kiara dating each other have been doing the rounds for quite a while now, but they have not confirmed or denied anything. They are often spotted together, and recently shared screen space in the film Shershaah.

On the work front, Sidharth has an interesting lineup of films. He will be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from this, he has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Sidharth will also feature in Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

