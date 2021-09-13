Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna make heads turn with stylish looks at Mission Majnu wrap up party; PHOTOS

Actor and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to be seen together in Mission Majnu. The film's shoot was recently wrapped and on Monday night, the team of the film got together to celebrate at a restaurant in Mumbai. Sidharth and Rashmika made a stylish appearance at the get together as they joined the team Mission Majnu to celebrate the wrap of the spy thriller. Mission Majnu marks Rashmika's debut in Bollywood and hence, fans of the South beauty are excited to see her in the film.

In the photos, Sidharth can be seen arriving at the bash with his mask on and stopping to pose for paps at the gate. The Shershaah star took his mask off and struck several poses. He is seen clad in a white with army green velvet jacket and distressed blue jeans. On the other hand, Rashmika is seen clad in a beige-coloured one shoulder lacy top with black ankle-length pants. She teamed it up with a pair of heels. Rashmika accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a watch. The two stars posed together for the paps and left everyone in awe of their banter.

Take a look:

Other stars present at the party included actors Parmeet Sethi and Sharib Hashmi as well. They too posed for the paps. Sidharth and Rashmika posed with the makers as well at the bash. Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Garima Mehta and Amar Butala. It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja.

A while back, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rashmika had opened up about Mission Majnu and the experience of working with Sidharth. She had said that it was 'fun and easy' to work with Sidharth in Lucknow. She said, "It's been fun! Working with Sid had been extremely easy...He is just that kind, who when walks on the sets, you know he is the lead but also chill...he comes and plays cricket with us, we play games, giggle together...it is just amazing for a person that he is."

The film is based on a series of real events that took place back in 1970s and is a story about 'The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines.' The first look was shared on social media back in December 2020.

