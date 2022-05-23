Sidharth Malhotra visits rumoured GF Kiara Advani's sets to meet her; PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. From their onscreen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple in their film Shershaah to their off screen equation, everything about Sidharth and Kiara often make the headlines. Although Sidharth and Kiara are yet to make their relationship official, their frequent hangouts speak volumes about their bond. And now, the rumoured couple is making the headlines once again as the Student of the Year actor was seen visiting Kiara on the sets recently.

In the pics, Sidharth looked dapper in his multi-coloured checkered shirt as he visited Kiara on the sets. The actor had completed her look with grey jeans and stylish sunglasses. He had rolled up the sleeves of his shirt which were adding to his swag. Interestingly, Hasee Toh Phasee actor was seen entering Kiara’s vanity van as she was shooting in the city. Isn’t that a cute gesture by Sidharth for his rumoured ladylove amid a busy day on sets?

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s pics as he visits rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani on the sets:

Interestingly, Sidharth was recently seen making heads turn as he had come to support Kiara during the screening of her recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In fact, a video of the rumoured lovebirds from the screening also went viral on social media wherein they looked a little confused about whether to hold hands or not. Besides, Sidharth had also sent love to Kiara and the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and wrote, “BhoolBhulaiyaa2 got laughter, thrills and entertainment. Kudos and best wishes to @kiaraaliadvani @aneesbazmee @kartikaaryan and team kill it”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sidharth is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s much talked about cop drama Indian Police Force. On the other hand, Kaira is gearing up for the release of Raj Mehta’s directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The movie will be hitting the screens on June 24 this year.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani spotted together in National Capital