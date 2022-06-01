Singer KK Passes Away: Body of late artist reaches Mumbai; Funeral to take place tomorrow

In a heartbreaking incident, ace singer KK passed away at the age of 53 on May 31. Also known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, the singer died shortly after performing live in a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal. Reportedly, the singer fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is best known for his songs like Pal, Khuda Jaane, Dil Ibaadat among others. The film fraternity too expressed its condolences.

Earlier today, the popular singer's mortal remains were taken from SSKM hospital to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. KK's wife Jyoti and their kids also paid their last respects to him. Later, a gun salute was accorded to the late singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also seen paying her respects to KK. She was joined by the singer's family. Now, the body of the late singer has reached Mumbai and according to reports, his funeral will take place tomorrow. Reportedly, his last rites will be performed at Muktidham Shamsham in Versova near the house.

See photos here:

Watch video here

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Emraan Hashmi, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, and many in the music fraternity like AR Rahman, Pritam, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Vishal Dadlani also expressed grief and shock.

For the unversed, KK’s first album Pal came out in 1999. After two decades, the song still remains an all-time favorite among music lovers in the country. He soon sang for several films and delivered chartbusting numbers. He rose to fame with the song Tadap Tadap Ke in the 1999 romantic-drama film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which featured Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn in the lead.

ALSO READ: KK passes away: Family pays their last respect at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata; Gun salute accorded to singer