Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor casually drop midweek style inspo as they get papped; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most popular sibling duos in the current generation of star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. While Janhvi is a few films old in the showbiz, Khushi has not made her big Bollywood debut yet. Nonetheless, both the sisters are hardly ever away from the limelight. They have an army of fans and followers on social media, especially Instagram, where they are quite active, as they frequently post candid and gorgeous pictures and videos. A few moments back, Janhvi and Khushi were papped outside their brother Arjun Kapoor’s house in Mumbai.

The paparazzi always photographs Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as and when they spot them in the dream city of Mumbai. Tonight, a few moments back, the shutterbugs clicked the sisters outside their brother Arjun Kapoor’s house. Both the star kids kept it super effortless yet stylish when it came to their sartorial choices of the night. Khushi was seen in a blue co-ord set featuring a loose tee-shirt and shorts. She opted for minimal makeup, while her hair was styled in a messy low bun.

Janhvi, on the other hand, was seen in a printed crop top which she combined with a pair of white wide-legged trousers. Janhvi kept her hair open, and carried an uber-chic shoulder bag with black and white stripes as well. Both the sisters kept their mouth masks on, as per the COVID-19 protocols.

It should be noted that all four siblings of the Kapoor household, namely, Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi, were COVID-positive a few days back. They tested negative recently.

On the work front, Janhvi has an interesting slew of films lined-up in her kitty. She will be seen in Milli and Goodluck Jerry. Apart from that, Janhvi will also feature in Mr &Mrs Mahi opposite her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao.

Khushi, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial in an Indian adaptation of the international comic series, Archie. She will be seen alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.