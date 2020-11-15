Soha Ali Khan & Inaaya Naumi Kemmu oblige the paparazzi with PHOTOS as they step out together

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya turned three this year. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures.

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu make for the most adorable mother-daughter duo and multiple instances prove the same. The actress loves to spend most of her time with her little munchkin and both of them are often spotted by the paparazzi going out and about in the city. Just like everyone else, Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and little Inaaya also celebrated Diwali along with their family members and now, social media is abuzz with their pictures.

Meanwhile, the shutterbugs have once again spotted Soha and Inaaya as both of them stepped out in the city sometime back. As usual, Inaaya Kemmu’s adorable expressions catch all our attention here. Soha looks undeniably pretty in an off-white salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta. Talking about the little girl, she is seen wearing a white top and blue jeans teamed up with a pair of sneakers. Both of them are seen masked up and maintaining social distance from others as they step out.

Check out the pictures below:

This year, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned three and her parents organized a birthday party for her. Soha Ali Khan even shared pictures of the latter dressed up as Elsa from Frozen on social media. Inaaya also shares a great bond with cousin Taimur Ali Khan. The two of them often go on holidays with their parents and win the internet with their adorable pictures. However, this time Taimur and Inaaya couldn’t celebrate Diwali together as he is in Dharamshala with his parents.

