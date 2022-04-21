Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu keep it casual as they step out for dinner date; PHOTOS

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. They tied the knot in the year 2015 after dating for a couple of years and are going strong since then. They also have a daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha and Kunal enjoy a massive fan following and fans wait for their pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were clicked by the paparazzi when they were on a dinner date outside a restaurant in Bandra on Thursday night.

For the outing, Soha kept her look classy in a beautiful white top which she paired with blue jeans. On the other hand, Kunal donned a casual look and wore a white t-shirt and red shorts. He completed his look with white shoes. The actor also accessorised his dinner date look with a cap and stylish watch. The couple looked cute together with smiles on their faces. They also posed for the cameras and acknowledged the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Recently, in an interview with News18, Kunal Kemmu talked about dividing parental duties with Soha and revealed how wonderful of a mother Soha is. He said, “I have to confess that I think she does most of the heavy lifting and I'm there for the good stuff. But there are times when if Soha has to work and she is away then I have to do all of that and I enjoy doing it, but I think Soha also enjoys it, more than I do.” The actor added that he really enjoys spoiling her little girl with ice-creams and fun things and even loves to narrate her stories.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kemmu calls Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘fun person’: ‘Dinner table par Laughter Challenge chalta hai’