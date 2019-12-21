Sonakshi Sinha kickstarts Christmas celebration early as she poses with a Santa at an event; See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha begins Christmas celebrations early as she poses with a Santa and a bunch of children at an event.

is basking in the glory of her recent release Dabangg 3 where the actress shared the screen with once again. Dabangg 3 hit the cinema halls yesterday on December 20, 2019. Starring Salman Khan, , Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar, the film is the most anticipated entertainer of the year. Sonakshi reprises her role as Rajjo, while Saiee plays the role of Chulbul Pandey's first love. The film opened average as compared to other Salman Khan films but is expected to do go big over the weekends.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha aka our beloved Rajjo was spotted in the city as she kickstarted her Christmas celebrations early and posed with Santa at an event. Looks like Sonakshi is all set to stock her Christmas socks with style and glam as she attends an event and gets pictures clicked with children. Sonakshi arrived in a white dress with black polka dots. She styled her hair with loose curls and wore a pair of hoops. The actress opted for neutral makeup and wowed us with her style. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film is set based on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash, and Mahesh Shetty, the film is slated for August 14, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

