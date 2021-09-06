Sonam Kapoor makes heads turn with her gorgeous look in ethnic wear in the city; PHOTOS

Among the popular stars, has lately been in the limelight owing to her stylish looks & photos at her sister Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding. Amid this, Sonam has been keeping up with her style quotient and serving up looks that are simply effortless. Speaking of this, recently, Sonam was snapped in the city when she returning via Versova Jetty and once again, her traditional outfit grabbed all the attention. Sonam nailed the ethnic look in her recent outing like a pro.

As she stepped out and walked towards her car, the shutterbugs caught up with her and managed to capture her in the frame. In the photos, Sonam is seen walking with her team to her car. She is seen clad in a double-shaded green bandhani kurta with baggy white linen pants. She teamed up a Punjabi jutti with her look and added a pair of gorgeous jhumkis to take it up by a notch. Not just this, her glam eye makeup went well with her ethnic wear look and her hair was neatly tied up in a ponytail. Sonam is also seen sporting a red mask while keeping a distance from the paps.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sonam has been spending time at home with her parents since Rhea and Karan's wedding. She also has been missing Anand Ahuja, who is currently in London. The actress recently had shared a mushy post on social media while missing Anand and it left netizens in awe of their PDA. She had even taken fans inside a video call with Anand as she was missing him.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind. The film stars Sonam as a visually impaired cop who is in search of a serial killer. The shoot took place in Scotland earlier this year. It is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

Also Read|Sonam Kapoor calls pay gap in industry 'ridiculous': I can stand up to it, but then I don't get those roles