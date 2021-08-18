Sonam Kapoor nails the boss lady look in a pantsuit as she gets spotted in rain at a studio; PHOTOS

Actress has been in the headlines lately owing to her sister Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding. However, on Wednesday, Sonam seemed to have work on her mind as she was snapped at a film studio in the city. While there was a heavy downpour in the city, Sonam seemed to be all charged up for work as she dolled up in a stylish boss lady look. Over the past few days, Sonam has been sharing photos on social media from Rhea's wedding and that has left netizens in awe.

On Wednesday, Sonam was snapped at Mehboob Studio where she seemed to be shooting for something. The Neerja star was seen clad in a stylish boss lady look. She is seen sporting a white shirt with a maroon pantsuit. Sonam teamed it up with a pair of high heels and managed to look absolutely stunning. Sonam'shair was neatly tied up and from what seemed like a formal look for the shoot, the actress managed to nail it like a boss.

Take a look:

As she walked out of the studio, she is seen taking over an umbrella from her team member and walking outside in the rain.

Meanwhile, photos from Rhea and Karan's wedding showcase how it was an intimate affair and Sonam looked gorgeous as the 'sister of the bride'. This week, Sonam penned a heartfelt note for Rhea as she tied the knot with her long time beau and shared unseen photos from the wedding. Sonam had donned a gorgeous ethnic look for Rhea's wedding and for the afterparty, she mesmerised in an all black look.

