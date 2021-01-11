Soon to be mom Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a dash at the clinic in a stylish yet comfy co ord set; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped as she headed out to her clinic in the city. Ahead of her due date, Kareena kept it stylish and waved to the paparazzi from a distance.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan began her Monday by making a quick visit to the clinic. The soon-to-be mom, who has been spending time at home over the past few weeks, has been sharing updates on social media amid her second pregnancy and keeping fans updated. Just this morning, Kareena shared a gorgeous photo in her pajamas as she lazed around at home and gave all a glimpse of her time at home. And now, she was snapped making her way to the clinic ahead of her due date.

In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a stylish and comfy co-ord set. She is seen sporting a printed outfit with flats. Along with it, she is seen flaunting her sunglasses as she makes her way inside the clinic. Kareena also was seen sporting a black mask as she made her way out of her car. The star left her hair open and waved to the photographers from a distance. She stopped for a bit and posed before heading inside for a routine check-up amid her pregnancy.

The actress has been setting the gram on fire with her uploads and every time Kareena shares cute photos of her son Taimur on social media, fans go berserk.

Take a look at Kareena's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and is being helmed by Advait Chandan. Kareena completed her portions of the film back in October 2020. Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

