Soon to be mom Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur twin blue as they stroll outside their house; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were snapped together as they headed out for a stroll outside their house. The soon-to-be-mom was seen twinning with her son Taimur in hues of blue as they held each other's hand and walked outside.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spending time at home amid her second pregnancy with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband . However, today, it seems like Kareena joined her son Taimur in taking a walk outside her house in the evening and at the same time, paparazzi caught them in the frame. The Soon-to-be-mom often gets spotted when she takes a walk in her building's compound and today, she happened to be with her son when the paparazzi snapped them.

In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a blue and white kaftan with grey pants. Along with it, she is seen sporting hot pink flats and a white mask. On the other hand, little Taimur too is seen clad in a dark blue tee with light blue pants. The cutie boy was seen matching his shoes as well as his mask with his attire as he held onto his mommy Kareena's hand as they took a stroll outside their house.

Taimur looked at the paparazzi as they called out to him and Kareena for photos. Kareena, on the other hand, was walking towards the gate and holding Taimur's hand while they strolled.

Take a look at Kareena and Taimur's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, Kareena, Saif celebrated Taimur's 4th birthday at home with Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Photos of Taimur's birthday celebration at home went viral and fans loved how Kareena and Saif kept it a family affair. On the work front, Kareena will be seen with in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

