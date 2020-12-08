Soon to be parents Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan keep it comfy yet classy as they step out in city; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who are expecting their second child, were seen dishing out some comfy fashion goals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and have all things to be happy and grateful these days. After all, this adorable couple is set to welcome their second child after son Taimur Ali Khan. While Kareena is enjoying her pregnancy period in the best possible way, Saif is also making sure to spend time with his lady love. In fact, the Pataudi couple had recently returned from their vacation in Dharamshala and Bebo has been giving beautiful glimpses of their holiday on social media.

Recently, the soon to be parents were spotted going out and about the city and they did nail it with their fashion sense. In the pics, the Nawab of Pataudi was seen is his comfy white kurta pyjama and stylish specs. On the other hand, the Jab We Met actress was seen wearing a mauve coloured maxi dress and was also flaunting her baby bump. It was indeed difficult to take eyes of Bebo’s pregnancy glow. The mommy to be completed her look by tying her hair in a high bun and sunglasses. The couple was also seen wearing masks in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in Om Raut directorial Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. While Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram and Kriti will be seen as Sita, Saif will be essaying the role of Lankesh.

