Soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return from their 'babymoon'; Get clicked at Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. After a few years of dating, the love birds took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14, this year. On June 27, Alia announced her pregnancy in the most adorable way possible. And, since then the couple is on cloud nine. For those unaware, Alia and Ranbir had gone for a 'babymoon' to spend some quality time in Italy. And, now, they have returned to Mumbai.

Alia and Ranbir's airport look

Just a while back, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport. For her airport look, mom-to-be Alia donned a comfy black co-ord set with a white oversized jacket. On the other hand, the Shamsher actor wore an all-blue look with a cap and white shoes. They looked super chic and stylish as they got clicked at the airport.

Check Alia and Ranbir's photos here:

Alia and Ranbir's pregnancy announcement

Ranbir and Alia are soon going to step into one of the most beautiful phases of their lives, parenthood. Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram on June 27. She had captioned the image as, “Our baby ….. coming soon”. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir had expressed his excitement on becoming a father soon. “Well, I don’t know what I can say because this journey is about to begin. But I'm thrilled, ecstatic, scared and terrified but very grateful. It’s a gift from God and I hope I can be at the best version of myself in this role,” RK had said.

Alia and Ranbir's work front

On the professional front, the parents-to-be have many interesting projects in their pipeline. Alia and Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

