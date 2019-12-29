Sooryavanshi Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar show off their dance moves as they shoot for a song

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar shoot for a dance number for their upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

and will soon be seen reuniting on the silver screen after 10 years in Rohit Shetty's fourth cop film Sooryavanshi. Akki and Kat featured together last in 2010 film Tees Maar Khan. Rohit Shetty introduced 's character as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi towards the end of Simmba, thus, announcing the fourth installment of his Police Universe where Akki plays the titular role. The film has already been making a lot of noise for , and Akshay Kumar sharing the frame and now adding fuel to the already raging buzz, we find Katrina and Akshay shoot for a dance track in the film.

In the pictures, we see Katrina show off her dance moves while Akshay seems smitten with her. Both the stars look sizzling in black ensembles as they dance together while a bunch of other dancers follow them in white t-shirts and neon caps. Katrina is seen flaunting her svelte waist in a black crop top and track pants while Akki matches up to her style wearing a black hoodie with black jeans. While the stars gear up for their dance track, they look all charged to set the screen ablaze.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Besides Akshay and Katrina playing the lead, the film also boasts of a talented supporting cast starring Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher, Neena Gupta, Nikitin Dheer, Niharica Raizada and others in pivotal roles and it is slated for March 27, 2020 release.

