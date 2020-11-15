Soumitra Chatterjee funeral: Actor's loved ones & followers bid emotional adieu to him during his last rites

Soumitra Chatterjee left for his heavenly abode on Sunday. The legendary star was 85 at the time of his demise.

The entertainment industry has lost yet another valuable gem as iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away this Sunday. He had earlier tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment for the same at the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata since October 6, 2020. He bravely battled the ailment for 40 days but unfortunately breathed his last on November 15, 2020. Numerous celebs from around the country have mourned the demise of the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee and legendary actor.

Not only his loved ones but numerous fans, politicians, and members of the film fraternity arrived as Chatterjee’s final rites took place. West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee also paid her final tribute to the iconic actor. While the last rites took place, a contingent of onlookers and fans of the late actor could also be seen taking part in the same while holding his posters. All of them bid an emotional adieu to Soumitra Chatterjee and had one last look at his mortal remains.

Here are the pictures:

The Bengali actor made his debut in Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar that was released in 1959. Chatterjee went on to collaborate with the filmmaker in fourteen films. He was conferred with multiple national and international awards in the course of his career. For the unversed, Soumitra Chatterjee was the first Indian film personality to have been conferred with Ordre Les Arts et des Lettres which is the highest award for the artists in France. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2004.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

