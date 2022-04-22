SPOTTED: Jersey’s Mrunal Thakur rocks sporty attire; Malaika Arora waves at the paparazzi

The paparazzi had quite a busy day on Friday as they clicked several celebrities in and around the city. One of them was Malaika Arora. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress was seen in her car in Bandra. In the photographs, Malaika could be seen dressed in a designer jacket. She kept her hair loose and donned minimal makeup. Apart from Malaika Arora, Mrunal Thakur was also spotted in the city.

The actress has been in the headlines owing to her recently released film Jersey. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the paps saw Mrunal Thakur. She donned a white polo shirt with denim and rocked her sporty attire. Mrunal was kind enough to pose for the shutterbugs. Talking about her movie Jersey, the film has received positive reviews from moviegoers and B’town celebrities. Mrunal Thakur plays the role of Shahid Kapoor's on-screen wife in the film and has received a lot of love from fans as Vidya too. Critics have also appreciated the film and praised Mrunal and Shahid for their performance in the film.

Recently, Malaika Arora’s fans were left worried after news of her meeting with an accident surfaced online. The actress suffered injuries after some cars collided with each other on the Mumbai-Pune highway. A week back, Malaika shared a gratitude note and thanked her doctors.

Talking about, Mrunal, she will be seen making her Telugu debut opposite South sensation Dulquer Salmaan. Produced by Swapna Cinema, the film is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and presented by Vyjayanthi Films.

