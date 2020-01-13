Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan is full of swag in ripped shorts & Shraddha Kapoor keeps it chic for promotions

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted while promoting Street Dancer 3D in the city. The two stars posed for photos during promotions of their film. Check it out.

Over the last few weeks, Street Dancer 3D duo and have been the talk of the town. Since the time the trailer of Street Dancer 3D has been released, Varun and Shraddha’s film has been in the news. Starring Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat, Street Dancer 3D’s trailer took India-Pakistan rivalry onto the dance floor. The promotions of the film are in full swing as the release is just around the corner. Varun, Shraddha and crew of Street Dancer 3D are not leaving any stone unturned in making noise about their film.

On Monday morning, Shraddha and Varun stepped out to promote Street Dancer in Mumbai. Keeping their fashion statement on point, Shraddha and Varun looked stylish as they promoted the film. In the photos, Varun can be seen clad in a white tee with black leather jacket and tattered denim shorts with shoes. Along with this, the Street Dancer 3D star upped the swag with cool black sunglasses. On the other hand, Shraddha opted for a chic look in a white shirt with grey waistcoat and blue denim.

(Also Read: Street Dancer 3D: Tiger Shroff wows internet as he takes Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor’s Muqabla challenge)

Along with it, Shraddha had left her hair partially open and had opted for a pair of heels to round off her chic and stylish look. As Varun and Shraddha promoted Street Dancer 3, fans of the stars gathered around them and they broke into an impromptu dance with the kids. Varun and Shraddha also clicked selfies with their fans. Street Dancer 3D also stars Aparashakti Khurana, Prabhudheva, Punit Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh and others. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More