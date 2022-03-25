Stylish get-together: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa catch up with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu; PICS

Amidst the hustle-bustle of the showbiz world, real-life Bollywood couples often spare some time out to catch up with their close friends and family members. Speaking of which, just a few moments back, lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa decided to catch up with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in the city. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the celebrities were spotted.

In the photographs, Rajkummar Rao was seen clad in a stylish black shirt which he teamed up with similar colour trousers, while ladylove Patralekhaa looked absolutely gorgeous in crop top and denim. The actress sealed her look with green heels and carried a handbag. Needless to say, the couple complemented each other perfectly. Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were seen dressed in casual attire. Soha donned a grey crop top and layered it with an oversized shirt on top. She matched it with black joggers. While Soha’s stylish look impressed the paps, it was Kunal Kemmu’s all-black sporty attire that exuded comfort. The celebrities were kind enough to pause pose and for the shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in the family drama Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after their horror-comedy Roohi. Whereas, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Apart from Soha, the series also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh.

