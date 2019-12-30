Suhana, Aryan, AbRam Khan and Ananya Panday chill with friends on the weekend in Alibag; View Pics

Suhana, AbRam and Aryan Khan chilled together with pals including Ananya Panday at the Alibag farmhouse. Their cousin Alia Chhiba took to her Instagram to share pictures. Check it out right here.

Shah Rukh and 's kids Suhana, AbRam and Aryan were chilling together at their farmhouse in Alibag. They were joined by many close friends including Ananya Panday. Alia Chhiba, Suhana's cousin took to her Instagram to share photos from their weekend getaway. She captioned one of her pictures as, "the best kind of weekends". In the picture, we can see all the star kids dressed down as they relaxed and chilled in serene locales of Alibag. For the unversed, a few days Gauri Khan, and were snapped sailing to their Alibag farmhouse to ring the new year. Suhana looked pretty in pink and little AbRam was seen holding sister Suhana's hands as they hopped into their jetty.

Speaking of Suhana, she is one of the popular star kids and she recently created waves on the internet when her short film called The Grey Part of the Blue surfaced on the internet. Netizens hailed Suhana's acting and touted her as the next big thing. She is currently studying acting and film making from New York University. On the other hand, AbRam too was garnering headlines recently when he was seen asking paps to make some way for his car. The cute video went viral and broke the internet instantly. Also, his mother Gauri had shared some adorable pictures of him and we have to say that he looked confident in front of cameras. Coming to Ananya, she is currently basking in the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh and is gearing up for Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

