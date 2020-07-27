Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt visits Santacruz Police Station to record statement; See Photos

As Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput death case, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was summoned to record the statement for the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest actors Bollywood ever saw. In his career of seven years, the actor had successful carved a niche for himself and also gave several hits. In fact, he also enjoyed a massive fan following across the world. So, when the news of his unfortunate demise surfaced, it sent down a wave of grief and shock among his fans. Sushant’s demise has also opened a can of worms and many people have suspected a foul play in the case. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have also been investigating people associated with the late actor.

As per a recent update, Mahesh Bhatt was summoned by the Mumbai Police in the case and the filmmaker was spotted at the Santacruz station today to record a statement. In the pictures, the veteran filmmaker was spotted wearing a face shield and a mask as he stepped out of the police station and was making his way to the car.

Take a look at Mahesh Bhatt’s pics from Santacruz police stations as he visits to record a statement on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

For the uninitiated, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 this year. While the Mumbai Police didn’t recover any suicide letter from the house, it has recorded the statement of around 40 people in the case including the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his last co-star Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Film head honcho Aditya Chopra, casting director Shanoo Sharma, Rumi Jaffery and others.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

