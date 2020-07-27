Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt visits Santacruz Police Station to record statement; See Photos
Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest actors Bollywood ever saw. In his career of seven years, the actor had successful carved a niche for himself and also gave several hits. In fact, he also enjoyed a massive fan following across the world. So, when the news of his unfortunate demise surfaced, it sent down a wave of grief and shock among his fans. Sushant’s demise has also opened a can of worms and many people have suspected a foul play in the case. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have also been investigating people associated with the late actor.
As per a recent update, Mahesh Bhatt was summoned by the Mumbai Police in the case and the filmmaker was spotted at the Santacruz station today to record a statement. In the pictures, the veteran filmmaker was spotted wearing a face shield and a mask as he stepped out of the police station and was making his way to the car.
Take a look at Mahesh Bhatt’s pics from Santacruz police stations as he visits to record a statement on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:
For the uninitiated, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 this year. While the Mumbai Police didn’t recover any suicide letter from the house, it has recorded the statement of around 40 people in the case including the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his last co-star Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Film head honcho Aditya Chopra, casting director Shanoo Sharma, Rumi Jaffery and others.
Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty's brother pens a note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'You were a catalyst in my life'
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Mahesh bhatt & his son have ties with Daud & David Headley
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Entire bhatt family is anti-india. Mahesh Bhatt married Soni Razdan(a British Pakistani) without even divorcing his first wife. So technically his marriage is illegal. Alia was illegitimate child born in UK & she is not even Indian Citizen. Alia's brother Rahul Bhatt is best buddy of 26/11 Mumbai Attack Mastermind SyedGilani.
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
my love & respect for Mahesh bhatt
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Mahesh bhatt has always been a law abiding citizen of india..huge respect for him
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
Mahesh bhatt has always been a law abiding citizen
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Mahesh ji is such an intellignet man..i am sure he will tackle this situation well
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
He is hot just like his daughter and Gf
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
Mahesh Bhatt & Rhea make a smoking hot couple. They should star in Murder 4 based on Sushants Murder!!
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
People writing bad about Rhea & Mahesh Bhatt should be ashamed of themselves. Mahesh & Rhea have a Guru-Shishya relationship..she worships him. Mahesh was going it design career for Rhea on the lines of SMita Patil & Shabna Azmi who careers were also created by mahesh bhatt
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
Mahesh bhat looks so sexy..love him
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
seems all the people kangana is targeting are anti bjp
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
ok MP (Mumbai Police) so you took good care of him, chai biscuit, all respects done?? or focussed on why his family targeted Sushant??? pv post.
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
Anonymous 2 days ago Indian ppl and precisely bollywood is fake. The entire bollywood industry knew past one year he was suffering from depression. Did anyone reach out to him? Ankita? Did bestie sandip reach out?his own gf pack her bags n left? Mahesh bhatt who comes across as smart urge rhea to run away from him instead of supporting him? Mukesh bhatt shame on you talking about parveen Babi. Why not say he is going Shaheen bhatt way? She has severe depression and suicidal thoughts as well. Expected more empathy from stupid bhatt Family.Kangana did she reach out to him? Kanya west who had public meltdown due to his mental health have all his friends flying from different countries to support him. Whether sushant was murdered or not he had no support from the very ppl who claim to be his friends and family.