  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt visits Santacruz Police Station to record statement; See Photos

As Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput death case, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was summoned to record the statement for the same.
4634 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt visits Santacruz Police Station to record statement; See PhotosSushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt visits Santacruz Police Station to record statement; See Photos
  • 13
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest actors Bollywood ever saw. In his career of seven years, the actor had successful carved a niche for himself and also gave several hits. In fact, he also enjoyed a massive fan following across the world. So, when the news of his unfortunate demise surfaced, it sent down a wave of grief and shock among his fans. Sushant’s demise has also opened a can of worms and many people have suspected a foul play in the case. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have also been investigating people associated with the late actor. 

As per a recent update, Mahesh Bhatt was summoned by the Mumbai Police in the case and the filmmaker was spotted at the Santacruz station today to record a statement. In the pictures, the veteran filmmaker was spotted wearing a face shield and a mask as he stepped out of the police station and was making his way to the car. 

Take a look at Mahesh Bhatt’s pics from Santacruz police stations as he visits to record a statement on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

 

For the uninitiated, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 this year. While the Mumbai Police didn’t recover any suicide letter from the house, it has recorded the statement of around 40 people in the case including the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his last co-star Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Film head honcho Aditya Chopra, casting director Shanoo Sharma, Rumi Jaffery and others.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty's brother pens a note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'You were a catalyst in my life'

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kriti Sanon’s Journey- From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Mahesh bhatt & his son have ties with Daud & David Headley

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Entire bhatt family is anti-india. Mahesh Bhatt married Soni Razdan(a British Pakistani) without even divorcing his first wife. So technically his marriage is illegal. Alia was illegitimate child born in UK & she is not even Indian Citizen. Alia's brother Rahul Bhatt is best buddy of 26/11 Mumbai Attack Mastermind SyedGilani.

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

my love & respect for Mahesh bhatt

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Mahesh bhatt has always been a law abiding citizen of india..huge respect for him

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Mahesh bhatt has always been a law abiding citizen

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Mahesh ji is such an intellignet man..i am sure he will tackle this situation well

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

He is hot just like his daughter and Gf

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Mahesh Bhatt & Rhea make a smoking hot couple. They should star in Murder 4 based on Sushants Murder!!

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

People writing bad about Rhea & Mahesh Bhatt should be ashamed of themselves. Mahesh & Rhea have a Guru-Shishya relationship..she worships him. Mahesh was going it design career for Rhea on the lines of SMita Patil & Shabna Azmi who careers were also created by mahesh bhatt

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Mahesh bhat looks so sexy..love him

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

seems all the people kangana is targeting are anti bjp

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

ok MP (Mumbai Police) so you took good care of him, chai biscuit, all respects done?? or focussed on why his family targeted Sushant??? pv post.

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Anonymous 2 days ago Indian ppl and precisely bollywood is fake. The entire bollywood industry knew past one year he was suffering from depression. Did anyone reach out to him? Ankita? Did bestie sandip reach out?his own gf pack her bags n left? Mahesh bhatt who comes across as smart urge rhea to run away from him instead of supporting him? Mukesh bhatt shame on you talking about parveen Babi. Why not say he is going Shaheen bhatt way? She has severe depression and suicidal thoughts as well. Expected more empathy from stupid bhatt Family.Kangana did she reach out to him? Kanya west who had public meltdown due to his mental health have all his friends flying from different countries to support him. Whether sushant was murdered or not he had no support from the very ppl who claim to be his friends and family.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement