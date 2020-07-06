Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sanjay Leela Bhansali leaves the police station after recording statement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been recently summoned to the Bandra Police Station for recording his statement concerning Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Check out the pictures.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire nation in a state of shock. The late actor was 34 at the time of his death. As per media reports and police statements, he had committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. An investigation is going on regarding the entire matter. The Mumbai Police have summoned many people related to the late actor in this case who have been interrogated for getting further information.

The latest individual to be summoned by the police is filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who arrived at the Bandra Police Station recently to get his statement recorded. He arrived there during the afternoon hours while a large contingent of people including onlookers and media persons gathered outside the police station. The filmmaker was spotted coming out after a few hours clad in a blue kurta and white pyjama. However, Bhansali who had his mask on refrained from talking to the media.

Earlier many other people including Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his last film’s director Mukesh Chhabra, co-star Sanjana Sanghi, and others were also summoned to the police station for recording their statements. On the other hand, the official trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara has been recently released and this has left everyone emotional. It is all set for an OTT release and is an official adaptation of ‘The Fault in Our Stars.’

