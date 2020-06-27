Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mumbai police questions YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma; PHOTOS

Two weeks after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Mumbai Police interrogated Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma in Bandra police station.

It’s been two weeks since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away leaving his fans heartbroken and numb. The actor was, reportedly, found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 and had apparently committed suicide. Besides, the media reports also claimed that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was battling depression for quite some time now. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has been investigating the matter. While the cops didn’t recover any suicide note from Sushant’s residence, they have been questioning people close to the late actor in the case to find the reason behind the actor’s drastic step.

Now, as per a recent development, Mumbai police has called Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma for questioning in the case. She was spotted at the Mumbai’s Bandra police station today. For the uninitiated, Shanoo had worked with Sushant in YRF’s Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family, who has been going through the most difficult time, has released an official statement announcing the setting up of a foundation in the memory of the Kai Po Che star to support the young talent in the field close to his heart, i.e. cinema, science and sports. In fact, the late actor’s childhood him in Patna’s Rajiv Nagar area will be turned into a memorial. “We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc. for his fans and admirers.”

