Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl oblige the paparazzi with PHOTOS as they step out of a clinic in Mumbai

Susmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are in a relationship with each other for quite some time. Meanwhile, check out some of their exclusive pictures clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl make for a perfect couple and multiple instances prove the same. The two of them have been dating each other for quite some time and are undoubtedly setting some major couple goals out there. Right from accompanying each other for workout sessions to going for health checkups together, the two of them seem to never leave each other’s side! But more often it is their adorable social media PDAs that always grab our attention.

We have now got hold of some exclusive pictures of the power couple that are worth a glimpse. The paparazzi have spotted Sushmita and Rohman stepping out of a clinic in Bandra sometime back. Both of them were more than happy to oblige for the pictures and the former Miss Universe even waved at the shutterbugs. She wore a black sweatshirt and matching pants while Rohman, on the other hand, wore a maroon t-shirt and white pants. Both of them wore masks while stepping out.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about Sushmita Sen, she made a powerful comeback after almost a decade with the web series Aarya this year. For the unversed, this series also marks her digital debut. The actress has received heaps of praises owing to her spectacular performance in the crime drama. Now, the good news is that the makers have announced Aarya’s second season that will reportedly go on floors soon. The web series has been created by Ram Madhvani and is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

