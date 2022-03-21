Sushmita Sen spotted with daughter Alisah and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl at a clinic; PICS

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was in the limelight after she announced her break-up with Rohman Shawl. The actress had taken to her social media handle to announce her decision of separation from Rohman. However, the two maintained a cordial relationship and remained friends post their break-up. And today, amidst the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world, the paparazzi spotted Sushmita Sen at a clinic with her daughter Alisah. What caught everyone’s attention was Sushmita and Alisah, accompanied by the actress' ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs while she headed out of the clinic and made her way to the car.

For those unaware, the couple began dating in 2018. Sharing a sweet picture featuring Rohman, Sushmita wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”. Rohman had also shared a video post his breakup and wrote, “The setting sun made me realise, if you are at a low point in your life, make sure the decend is so graceful, that the people watching it feel the need to rise !!!”

Today, the ex-couple surprised fans with their public appearance. To note, this is not the first time when Sushmita and Rohman are seen together post-their breakup.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Aarya 2. The show is the sequel of her hit 2020 release web series Aarya. Sushmita was highly praised for her performance in the web series.

