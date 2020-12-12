Sussanne Khan visits the Bandra police station on weekend for THIS reason; PHOTOS

Sussanne Khan was papped at the Bandra police station today and it did get the tongues wagging. However, she had arrived at the police station for a quite different reason.

Sussanne Khan is one of the celebs in tinselvile who doesn’t need an introduction. From being known as ’s ex-wife to being an independent interior designer acing her work, Sussanne certainly has come a long way. Besides, the lady has also won a lot of appreciation from the fashion police for her elegant style statements. While Sussanne never misses a chance to grab the attention every time she steps out, she has been recently making the headlines after she was papped at Bandra police station today.

Before you jump to any conclusion, it is not what you are thinking. To clarify, Sussanne didn’t visit the police station for any case. Instead, the ace interior designer had arrived for a consultation for redesigning the police station. According to media reports, the Bandra police station is going to be redeveloped and Sussanne had arrived in the same context. In the pics, the lady looked stunning her brown coloured dress which she had paired with a pair of white sneakers, a sling bag and a matching mask.

Take a look at Sussanne Khan’s pics as she arrived at Bandra police station:

Meanwhile, Sussanne continues to make headlines for her family life. The lady, who parted ways in 2014, continue to share a cordial term with ex-husband Hrithik and his family. Not just she is seen celebrating festivals with them, Sussanne even moved in with Hrithik during the lockdown so that the Super 30 actor could spend time with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

