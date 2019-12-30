Taapsee Pannu does 'touristy things' in Mauritius as she holidays with her sister and friends; View Pics

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh, has jetted off to Mauritius to ring in New Year. Check out her vacay pictures right here.

New Year is almost upon us and celebs have been jetting off to exotic locales to celebrate the holiday season and to ring in the new year. is also having a gala time in Mauritius and her vacay pictures are pure travel goals. Unlike other celebs, instead of flying to hilly and snow-clad regions, the actress opted for a beach destination.

In one of the pictures of her with sister, she captioned it as, ''Not a destination but a journey.... #Sisterhood #TravelBums #TapcTravels #Puchi #Mauritius''. In another photo, Taapsee posed in goofy manner and captioned it as, ''Before the cyclone hit us ! Pannu was seen wearing a red coloured ensemble and looked super ravishing in the same. For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira too chose the beachside place, Bahamas.

Check out the photos right below.

Speaking of the actress, she was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh as Prakashi Tomar alongside Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen next in Tadka which is a Hindi romantic comedy film directed by actor Prakash Raj. The actress will be sharing screen space with Ali Fazal. She is also gearing up for Thappad. The drama film is being directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha under his banner Benaras Media Works. Aside from her, the movie also stars Pavail Gulati.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

