Taapsee Pannu promotes 'Shabaash Mithu' with cricketer Mithali Raj in style; See PHOTOS

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented and promising actresses in the industry. After Rashmi Rocket, Soorma, and Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu is back to bring yet another sports story to the big screen. This time the actress is playing Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and bringing her story to life. The actress will play the lead in the film 'Shabaash Mithu'. And, ahead of its release, Taapsee and Mithali are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film.

Speaking of which, just a while back, Taapsee was spotted in the city as she stepped out to promote the biopic. Mithali Raj was also seen with her. For the promotional event, the actress donned an abstract print co-ord set which she paired up with a green top. On the other hand, Mithali opted for a neutral-toned outfit. They both looked super stylish as they posed for the cameras.

Check Taapsee and Mithali's photos here:

For the unversed, Mithali Raj, who is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket, made over 10000 runs in ODI. The film follows her journey to becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world. The film is a tribute to the recently retired icon.

Talking about 'Shabaash Mithu', the trailer has already been released and the fans appreciated Taapsee as Mithali already. Announcing the trailer on social media, Taapsee wrote, "Mithali Raj You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined “The Gentleman’s game” She created HERSTORY and I’m honoured to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022 #ShabaashMithuTrailer #GirlWhoChangedTheGame."

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu will hit theatres on 15 July, 2022.

