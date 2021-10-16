Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt's casual look and Shraddha Kapoor's glam avatar for your next outing; PHOTOS

When it comes to our Btown divas and their stylish looks, we hardly see them getting any look wrong. Be it serving up a casual look for a date or a formal, glamourous one for an event, our Btown ladies always manage to shell out the right kind of style inspiration for their fans. Speaking of this, on Friday evening, both Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in the city separately, in different avatars and well, their looks could very well serve as inspiration for your next outing.

Alia was snapped by the paparazzi when she headed out after a dubbing session. For a casual workday of recording and dubbing, Alia opted for a cute outfit that could work very well for a fun lunch date with friends. In the photos, Alia was seen clad in a pink sweatshirt with red heart motifs over it. She teamed it up with blue denim shorts and matching red shoes. The star left her hair open and was seen wearing a mask as she stepped out after a dubbing session in the city. Her cute wave to the paps before leaving the studio just added another level of charm to her stylish look.

Take a look at Alia's photos:

'

On the other hand, Shraddha was seen making her way to an event in the city. For a formal appearance, Shraddha managed to nail a completely glamorous yet chic look. In the photos, Shraddha is seen clad in a pretty floral parrot green one-shoulder blouse with matching straight pants. She teamed it up with a pair of heels and a dangling pair of earrings. Shraddha opted for glamorous makeup for the evening event and her hair was left open to complete her look. The Street Dancer 3 star managed to enchant everyone with her beauty and charm.

Take a look:

With both the ladies from Btown serving up two different style inspirations, Vote for the look you'd love to steal for your next outing. Don't forget to tell us who you picked between Alia and Shraddha in the comments below.

