Take inspo from Alia Bhatt on how to nail the lunch look in a chic floral dress; PHOTOS

When it comes to naming a star who always gets her outfit choices right, comes to mind. The gorgeous star is known for her impeccable sartorial choices and once again, she has proved it in a recent outing. On Tuesday, Alia stepped out for a lunch date with her friends in the city. As she stepped out, Alia managed to make heads turn with her effortlessly chic look in a floral dress. The Raazi star ensured she keeps it casual and flawless for a chill afternoon with her friends.

As she stepped out of her car, the paparazzi clicked her in the frame. In the photos, Alia is seen clad in a yellow floral dress with block heels. She teamed it up with a green crossbody sling and left her hair loose. The star also ensured she follows all COVID 19 mandates as she posed for the paps from a distance and was also seen sporting a white mask. Alia looked gorgeous in her effortlessly chic outfit for a lunch outing with her buddies.

Take a look:

Recently, when Alia stepped out in the city for dubbing, she was snapped by the paparazzi. Her bright orange tee and shorts look also left everyone in awe and shelled out style goals for many. She recently returned from a trip to Bulgaria. While she was there, she had shared a photo on her social media handle as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently shooting for her film Darlings. It also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. It is being directed by Jasmeet K Reen and backed by Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and 's Red Chillies Entertainment. Besides this, Alia also has Brahmastra with , RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR and Jee Le Zaraa with and .

Also Read|Alia Bhatt hints at stealing Ranbir Kapoor’s cap and the reason will make you go aww