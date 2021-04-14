Tara Sutaria & Arjun Kapoor twin in black 'Ek Villain Returns' hoodies as they head to Goa for shoot; PHOTOS

Ek Villain Returns lead stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria were snapped at the airport on Wednesday afternoon. The duo left for Goa to kick off shooting of their upcoming film. The film also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani.

Wednesday began on a travel note for Ek Villain Returns stars and Tara Sutaria as the two jetted off to Goa to kick off the shoot for the upcoming sequel. The sequel to the 2014 film was announced a while back and the leading cast was finalised this year with Arjun's entry with Tara, , and John Abraham. While Disha and John kicked off shooting for their portions in Mumbai, it appears that Tara and Arjun will be shooting theirs in Goa.

This afternoon, the paparazzi snapped Tara and Arjun arriving separately at the Mumbai airport as they headed out. In the photos, Tara is seen clad in a black hoodie that had the name of the film written on the back. She teamed it up with black shorts and a mask. Her hair was left open with soft waves in them. On the other hand, Arjun too was seen arriving at the airport in a matching black 'Ek Villain Returns' hoodie. However, his hoodie had his name engraved on it.

With his hoodie, Arjun was seen clad in a white tee and black jeans and a scarf that doubled up as a mask. The actor posed for the paparazzi from a distance like Tara and then headed inside the airport.

The 2014 film Ek Villain had Ritiesh Deshmukh, and as the leads. The film was a hit and fans loved the performances and music. Now, in Ek Villain Returns, John, Arjun, Disha and Tara will be seen as leads and it will be interesting to see how the four face off on screen. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. It will be released on February 11, 2022.

