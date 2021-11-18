Tara Sutaria is a beauty in black, Ahan Shetty dresses to impress as they promote Tadap; PHOTOS

Over the past few days, the talk of the town have been Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty as their film Tadap is all set to release next month. Tadap marks the Bollywood debut for Ahan, Suniel Shetty's son, and hence, there is a lot of excitement to see the star kid on the big screen. Amid all the buzz, Ahan and Tara have begun promotions for the film and on Thursday, both of them were spotted by paps doing the same.

As Tara and Ahan headed out for promotions, they were snapped by the paparazzi. The two donned their stylish OOTDs for promotions and made heads turn when they posed. Their chemistry seemed quite evident and well, certainly created excitement to see them on the big screen. Tara is seen clad in a black corset romper with matching heels. She left her hair open and kept her makeup glamorous to complete her look. On the other hand, Ahan opted for a stylish look in a white and grey tee with black pants.

Take a look:

On Wednesday too, Ahan and Tara stunned in stylish looks while promoting their film at a studio. The duo has managed to create excitement among fans with the trailer of Tadap. The action love story starring Ahan and Tara in the lead is loaded with romance and excitement.

The songs too have been trending across music platforms. Tere Siva Jag Mein and Tumse Bhi Zyada have impressed the listeners. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is all set to release in theatres on December 3, 2021.

