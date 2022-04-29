Tara Sutaria, BF Aadar Jain walk hand in hand as they get spotted post Heropanti 2 screening event; PICS

It was a big day for Tara Sutaria, as the makers of her upcoming movie Heropanti 2 organised a screening event in the city on April 28. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. To note, the movie marks Tiger and Tara’s second collaboration together after Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. The event was attended by several celebrities, including Tara’s main man Aadar Jain. To note, Tara and Aadar never fail to show their love and support for each other ever since they made their relationship public.

Tara and Aadar were clicked by the paparazzi post the screening event. They walked hand in hand and looked so adorable together. Tara looked so stunning in a white satin dress. Aadar too complemented his ladylove and looked handsome in an all-black outfit. However, the duo did not stop by to pose for the cameras. To note, the screening event of Heropanti 2 was attended by Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Disha Patani, Kapil Sharma, his wife Ginni, Aayush Sharma, and others.

See photos here:

To note, Heropanti 2 is releasing on April 29 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh’s Runway 34. Talking about the clash, Tiger had stated, “I can’t compare to such major superstars like Ajay sir and Amitabh Bachchan sir. I have way too much respect and fan to be spoken about in the same breath as them. With a date like Eid, both films can flourish together.”

