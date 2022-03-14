Tara Sutaria ends her weekend with BF Aadar Jain as they get clicked post dinner date; PICS

Be it onscreen or off-screen, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain never shy away from showing off their love to each other as they are dating for a long time now and their social media is proof of it. The duo makes several public appearances and also never misses a chance to paint the town red with their love. It would not be wrong in saying that it is a treat to watch the couple. And now, they are once again making the headlines as the duo spent a romantic dinner date on Sunday. They were spotted by paparazzi looking all gorgeous.

The paparazzi clicked them outside a restaurant in Khar. They twinned in shades of brown and looked oh-so-good together. Aadar wore a brown t-shirt with black pants. On the other hand, Tara looked hot as she donned a black co-ord and completed her look with an animal print coat. Her makeup looked so subtle and chic and she left her hair loose. However, they did not stop by to pose for the cameras.

See Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s photos below:

Speaking about her professional career, Tara will be next seen in the film Ek Villain 2 along with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. Mohit Suri’s directorial is a follow to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. In addition to this, Tara will also be seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff. Recently, Tiger had shared a poster of the film featuring Tara. He captioned the image as, “Promise you guys Double the action! Double the entertainment! Coming to you this eid #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 coming to theatres near you this Eid”.

