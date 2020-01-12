Tara Sutaria gets papped as she goes shopping; Shruti Hassan poses with a beverage in her hand; See Pics

Tara Sutaria gets papped as she goes shopping while Shruti Hassan poses with a beverage in her hand.
Tara Sutaria gets papped as she goes shopping; Shruti Hassan poses with a beverage in her hand; See Pics
Sunday seems to be a leisure day for all of us. Even our favourite celebs from the tinsel town look forward to the weekend to enjoy some me-time. While some of us like to sit back home and watch a movie and others prefer going shopping and pampering themselves. B-Town celebs are no different. Recently, Tara Sutaria and Shruti Hassan were spotted in the city as the actresses stepped out for their Sunday self-care session.

Tara Sutaria treated herself as she headed out for shopping. The Marjaavaan actress was seen carrying a shopping bag as she stepped out of the store. Tara seemed to have visited the store post her workout session as she was seen in a stylish grey and pink athleisure. She styled her look tying a printed jacket around her waist and sported a pair of golden shades. Check out her pictures:

On the other hand, Shruti Hassan was found in her oh-so-chic mode as she relished a beverage. Coincidentally, the two actresses got papped outside the same store and both of them seemed to be satiating their tastebuds. Shruti was seen carrying a bottle in her hand sipping a drink as she left the store. The actress wore a pink tee with black jeans and black sports shoes. She sported a pair of black sunnies with her outfit.

