Tara Sutaria glows without makeup in grey co-ord set as she gets clicked in the city; PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria debuted with Karan Johar produced Student Of The Year 2 and won several hearts with her stint in the film. Since then, she has been featured in several movies and her innocence and beauty charmed the audience the most. The 26-year-old actress has a massive fan following and her loved ones wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, Tara was spotted in the city and she exuded charm like always.

In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a grey co-ord set with a matching coverall. She glowed without makeup and looked absolutely breathtaking. Tara completed her look with black shoes and a handbag. She acknowledged the paparazzi’s presence but did not stop by to pose for the cameras.

See Tara’s photos here:

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tara stated that she wants to move to Hollywood soon. She said that her goal is to reach Hollywood as well. Explaining her point, Tara stated, “Because when we see ourselves, there is a void of representation of our kind of people in films there where it's musically or acting. I do not want to stick to a bunch of Hollywood movies but I do feel like it would be really nice to approach that sooner rather than later because I don't want to regret it much later”. However, she also said that as of now, her focus is Bollywood.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tara was last seen in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Next, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up. Tara will be next seen in the much-talked-about Ek Villain Returns. The movie is the sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 release Ek Villain and will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani in the lead. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on July 8 this year.

