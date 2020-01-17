Tara Sutaria goes 'Mermaiding' in Maldives in her latest photo; Check it out

Tara Sutaria was seen enjoying to the fullest during her vacation in the Maldives. Check out one of the viral photos of the actress right here

Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Marjaavan, is one of the popular newbies on the block. She is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing her cool and sometimes sizzling images on her Instagram handle. The actress is currently enjoying a vacay in the Maldives. A few hours ago, she shared a photo of herself as she swam in a swimming pool. She captioned the same as," Mermaiding." The same was a top shot and we have to say that she looked a mermaid in the picture.

Speaking of the actress, she made her debut in Bollywood with 's Student of the Year 2 and she later featured with in Marjaavan which was released in the same year. The actress will be seen next in Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The starkid is marking his debut with the movie.

The romantic action film is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Many do not know that it is a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie called RX 100. The actress was in the news recently as she recently featured on the cover of Grazia. She was also hitting headlines after her Newcomer roundtable interview with Rajeev Masand went viral. On the personal front, she is dating Adar Jain and they recently made their relationship official. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

