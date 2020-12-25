  1. Home
Tara Sutaria makes a stunning debut with BF Aadar Jain in white at Kapoor family Christmas lunch; PHOTOS

Actress Tara Sutaria arrived with beau Aadar Jain for the first time at the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas get together. The gorgeous couple ensured they kept up with the theme of red, white and green for the lunch.
Tara Sutaria Aadar Jain at Kapoor family xmas lunchTara Sutaria makes a stunning debut with BF Aadar Jain in white at Kapoor family Christmas lunch; PHOTOS
For the first time, Tara Sutaria joined the Kapoor clan at their annual Christmas get together with boyfriend Aadar Jain. The gorgeous Tara stunned in her debut at the family lunch as she kept up with the theme of white, red and green for the get-together. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan made heads turn in green and white outfits at the lunch. They were followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at lunch. However, Tara and Aadar arrived together and posed for paparazzi.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

